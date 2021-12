STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This handsome boy is on the hunt for his forever family!

Meet Hunter!

Hunter is a 6-year-old Husky mix who loves to snuggle and play with his friends. He would do great in a home with other dogs, but he’s not good with cats!

He’s working on his leash manners and he does well unsupervised if he’s got his dog friends around to keep him occupied.

He’s a good, sweet boy who’d love to make your pack just a little bit bigger. Contact Red Dog Farm to ask them about Hunter!