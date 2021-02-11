Developer Mike Coe, affectionately known as the ‘Mayor of Trade Street,’ dies at 68

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Developer Mike Coe was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Trade Street,” a street that runs right through the heart of the city’s arts district, which Coe helped bring back to life.

Coe died this week unexpectedly of a heart attack. He was 68. He and his wife Patricia are credited with beginning the revitalization of the area back when many people didn’t go downtown to shop or eat. They bought old empty storefront buildings in the district and restored them.

“Everyone knows he was very interested in keeping our old buildings intact,” said Patricia on Thursday. “When he bought the first property downtown his favorite word was integrity; narrow steps, and hallways, sloping floors were all integrity.”

The Coes’ efforts brought more businesses including well-known stores like The Mast General downtown.

“He was an anchor to this community,” said Tonia Grubbs, who worked for Coe over the years and currently manages Liberty Arts Coffee House. “He weighed us down and made sure we got to keep all this [history] here and try to make it better for a lot of us and for a lot of us he did.”

Coe owned numerous businesses and created thousands of jobs over the years.

“He saw potential in what downtown could be and put his foot on the gas and didn’t stop,” said close friend Dustin Millirons, who also worked with Coe on several projects. “He really helped people and a lot of people at that.”

Millirons says Coe may have been known as the “Mayor of Trade Street,” but his real title was the “King of Second Chances.” Second chances for the old downtown buildings and the people he loved to help.

“If you get behind on your rent or someone did you wrong people will right you off quick, but Mike helped people,” he said. “He was the king of second chances.”