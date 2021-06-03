See rare animals from around the world at the Greensboro Science Center’s Revolution Ridge

Destination Vacation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center opens the new Revolution Ridge attraction this week.

The $15.5 million expansion to the current zoo allows guests to see rare animals from around the world including pygmy hippos, okapi and cassowaries. 

In addition to the animal habitats, visitors can tour the new animal hospital and watch as veterinarians treat their patients.   

The CEO of the Science Center took Shannon Smith on a behind the scenes tour of Revolution Ridge before it opens to the public on June 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter