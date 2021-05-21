Get up close and personal with the hundreds of animals that live at Red Hound Farms in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Red Hound Farms in Clemmons wants to show people what it’s like to raise hundreds of animals on a farm.

Visitors can take a tractor-pulled hayride through the pastures where at least 60 cattle are grazing. Many come close to the wagon looking for hay.

Then guests can explore the petting area with goats, sheep, llamas, donkeys, horses, chickens, peacocks, ducks, geese and more.

The owners of Red Hound Farms want to give their guests a close up look at life on a farm as well as show them weird our food comes from.

Shannon Smith shows us in this week’s Destination Vacation.