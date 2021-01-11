Denton woman rescued after deck collapses, traps her under rubble; Community comes together to give her a new deck

DENTON, N.C. — The Denton community came together in a big way after one of their own was sent to the hospital.

Saturday, Mary Kay Lanier’s deck collapsed underneath her as she was leaving her home, trapping her inside of the rubble.

After firefighters got her out, the community made it their mission to make sure she could get back into her home.

“It’s wonderful. Y’all will never know how blessed I feel,” Lanier explained as she walked up her new deck Sunday.

Lanier and her sister survived a dangerous fall when the deck collapsed from under them and trapped them beneath the rubble of Lanier’s old porch that’d been secretly rotting.

“When I stepped out it went. Wasn’t no way of catching it or nothing,” Lanier said. “My legs were up, and this leg was up, and, this leg, I bruised it up pretty bad, and they thought that I had actually had a bone sticking out, but I didn’t,” she explained.

Emergency crews and firefighters were quickly on the scene.

“We couldn’t really get on to the deck because it was really rotten and unstable. We were able to move some dwellings and get it stabilized and get them to safety,” said Chief Troy Powell of New Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

As Lanier and her sister were on the way to the hospital, members of the New Hope Volunteer Fire team knew that patching up their bruises wasn’t going to be enough.

“We realized this was one of the only ways the lady could get into this house was through this ramp, this handicap ramp,” Powell said.

“Find a need, meet a need” is their motto. So, they took to social media to see who could help repair Lanier’s handicap ramp. They were met with an overwhelming response of volunteers and people who wanted to give.

“We provide the materials and the tools and stuff needed,” said Robert Barr, director of Helping Hands.

By Sunday evening, Lanier was able to walk back up that same ramp and into her home thanks to the help from more than 20 volunteers.

This caring community left Lanier with a feeling of hope.

“It’s such a miracle. All these people. It’s beyond words,” Lanier said. “I just thank the Lord for them and bless everyone.”

Lanier and her sister only have minor injuries.