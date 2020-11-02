Davidson County Meals on Wheels volunteer giving the gift of warmth, working to reach goal of 258 electric blankets

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — While we are weeks away from Christmas, Sherry Koontz is already working hard to fill her Davidson County Meals on Wheels wish list.

“I love being able to do this,” Koontz said. “My grandmother got Meals on Wheels when I was a little kid. That’s what made me start delivering.”

Koontz has been a Davidson County Meals on Wheels volunteer for nearly 20 years. During that time, she has built a connection with her seniors and wants to do more for them.

“So I decided to do a gift basket at the first of October. A lot of people helped me, a lot of people volunteered and donated,” Koontz said.

Now that the weather is turning cooler, Koontz wants to give the gift of warmth.

“How awesome would it be to give all my people electric blankets? How awesome would it be to get everybody in Davidson County an electric blanket?” Koontz said.

To help her reach her goal of 258 electric blankets, Koontz posted a message to social media. The response was immediate.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together,” Koontz said.

136 electric blankets have been bought. And with additional community help, Koontz is sure she will be able to buy the additional 122.

“People are like ‘you do amazing work.’ No, I get so much more than I give every single time I deliver,” Koontz said.

The goal is to deliver 258 electric blankets the week before Christmas. Koontz has created a link to the wish list where people can buy electric blankets for Davidson County Meals on Wheels.

