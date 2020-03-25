D-Up in High Point is helping kids thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- There are a lot of benefits of playing basketball. It teaches teamwork, self-discipline and it’s a great form of exercise. But an organization called “D-Up” in High Point has grown much bigger than that. And not even a global pandemic can stop it from serving its mission, thanks to the High Point Community Foundation.

Corbin and Jackie Davis started D-Up in 2007. At the time, it was Corbin’s dream to help children in the community play basketball. But since then, the organization has evolved.

“The goal of the organization is to help children thrive in life,” said Jackie Davis, executive director. “And we do that by education, by teaching them to be healthy and also to be ready for life and to be resilient.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way D-Up reaches its 50 children enrolled in the program, but it hasn't stopped their work.

“Receiving funds from the Community Foundation has allowed us to continue our programming even in these uncertain times,” said Davis.

So for now, every Tuesday, some of those needs are packed by volunteers and staff to be distributed among the families D-Up serves.

Everything from food to hula hoops and board games.

“So that way, although they are confined to their homes, they still have an opportunity to make sure they get enrichment in, in addition to their education,” said Davis.

And while no one can be sure how long life will seemingly be put on hold due to the coronavirus, Davis says D-Up will be here for the community.

“We know that kids are our future, and when my husband and I started this organization, it was all based on when he was growing up and had a traumatic experience happen to him and his family,” said Davis “The community was there, and we want to make sure that we do the same.”