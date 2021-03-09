‘Cute as a button with loads of personality’: James is ready to be your best friend

James is cute as a button with loads of personality, the Happy Hills Animal Foundation tells us.

He is a 3-year-old hound mix looking for a family to call his own.

Happy Hills says James loves more than anything to play, play and play.

His adoption fee is $195 and includes neutering, deworming, heartworm test (James was negative), routine vaccination, microchip and 30 days of pet health insurance. He is on all flea/tick/heartworm preventatives.

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.