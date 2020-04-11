COVID-19 changing the way people gather to worship in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Easter Sunday serves as an important religious holiday for many here in the Triad.

Guilford County has made some major changes to its stay-at-home in order to accommodate the holiday.

COVID-19 restrictions have closed the doors to many churches including the Church on 68 in Greensboro.

“It’s been different. I feel like we haven’t really missed a beat and we’re very fortunate with that,” said Whitman Toland, senior pastor of The Church on 68 in Greensboro.

Many churches have catered to their members by conducting online services.

“It’s going to be different this year. You know we can’t have the large gatherings and the production and things like that, you know, so for us it’s almost exciting because I feel like things are getting peeled back to the simplicity of the gospel message and the resurrection of Jesus,” Toland said.

Guilford County leaders amended part of the county’s stay-at-home order today adding “Drive-In Religious services” options for people of the faith community once a week. However, they are some rules and requirements if places of worship decide to opt-in.

Drive-in services permitted only once per week.

All members not actively engaged in presenting the service must remain in their vehicles.

There must be at least six (6) feet of separation between the sides of vehicles, i.e., cars must have a parking space of separation. Designate six-foot distances with signage, tape, or by other means. Leaving an empty, marked parking space at least six (6) foot wide between each vehicle is compliant.

There must be at least six (6) feet of separation between presenters and between presenters and vehicle occupants.

Only family members within each vehicle.

No buses or vans except for minivans.

Vehicle occupancy is limited to the number of seating spaces equipped with seatbelts.

No seating in truck beds or on vehicle exteriors is permitted.

No more than fifty (50) vehicles

Toland says he’s like how the county has given churches in-person options to connect with members. He plans to keep services online to reach a larger audience and provide a quality virtual experience.

“I think for us to try to bring what happens in here out to the parking lot per se I think it would actually be more of a challenge for us and the people just to be able to hear clearly and to sightlines and all those other things,” Toland said.