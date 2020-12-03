Couple thanks Greensboro police officer who went ‘above and beyond’ after crash on Holden Road, Market Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer is being praised for going “above and beyond” her duties.

The Greensboro Police Department shared the story on Facebook on Thursday.

On Nov. 16, a couple was involved in a crash at the busy intersection of Holden Road and Market Street.

“Mr. Harris spoke highly on Officer Gillis’ professionalism, caring nature, and patience,” the police department said. “He stated she went ‘above and beyond’ her duties and was very uplifting. Mr. Harris gave praises for her assistance with changing a tire and comforting he and his wife while the tow truck arrived.”