Couple recounts getting married amid the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on weddings throughout the country and here in North Carolina.

After months of planning, a Salisbury couple has finally made the walk down the aisle at The Refuge Greensboro church.

Kaylah Lomax Lowery told FOX8 having a wedding in the middle of a pandemic is not an easy task.

She and her husband had to cut their attendee list of family in half to following the executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The couple has also had to search for a venue that wasn’t closed because of the pandemic and able to hold the allowed amount of people and do it safely.

Lowery is a CNA at Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, working directly with COVID patients. She sees firsthand the impact of the pandemic.

Despite the many challenges Kaylah and her husband Dashawn faced, both did it with close family and friends.

The Lowerys are planning their honeymoon trip to a peaceful beach.