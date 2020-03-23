Country music duo The Dryes to kick off FOX8 Home Concerts series

The country music duo The Dryes will hold a concert on the FOX8 Facebook page at 8 pm ET on Monday, March 23. The concert kicks off the FOX8 Home Concert series for people social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help out The Dryes during this time, please click here to buy their music.

Here is what RollingStone had to say about The Dryes.

Husband-wife duo the Dryes sing their origin story in the slinky ‘Amen,’ mingling potent sexuality with the salvation of love. ‘I met him singing in the church choir, lit up my heart like that holy fire,’ sings Katelyn Drye over a scuzzy guitar riff that recalls Norman Greenbaum’s classic ‘Spirit in the Sky’ and a strutting beat that could make the most conservative church lady clutch her pearls. Husband Derek adds harmonies in the chorus breakdown, a down-low gospel chant that asks the rhetorical question: ‘Can I get an amen?’ With a groove this tough, absolutely. Jon Freeman, RollingStone.com