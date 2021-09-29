Corn maze, pumpkin patch opening at Red Hound Farms in Davidson County this weekend

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re a week into autumn and a local farm is giving families a place to enjoy all their favorite fall activities.

They combine a love for agriculture with education at a new agritourism destination in Davidson County.

“A lot of our children these days don’t know where anything comes from that they eat. They don’t know where beef comes from,” said Greg Carpenter, owner at Red Hound Farms.

Now, the kids can hop on a hayride and learn all about agriculture at Red Hound Farms from someone who knows all about animals.

“Both my grandparents had farms. My father had an Angus farm,” Carpenter said.

This weekend, they’re stepping it up a notch with a few fall favorites like corn maze for children and a much more advanced and trickier one for adults.

After you make your way out of the maze, head on over to the pumpkin patch. Because let’s be honest, nothing says fall quite like this.

“We have a pumpkin patch where children or whoever can go in the pumpkin patch and take their own pumpkin out the pumpkin patch,” Carpenter said.

It also serves as an interactive farm where you can go up and pet the animals.

Red Hound Farms opened its roughly 160 acres of land to the public back in May, as uncertainty stemmed from the pandemic.

“Especially when the restaurants and the other social activities were shut down, this was kind of cool to where people could come out and not really worry about it,” Carpenter said.

It has become a place that has brought joy to visiting families.

This is the first weekend you can enjoy the pumpkin patch and corn maze, which will be available through the fall months. They also have scheduled tractor pull competitions each month

Because the land stretches for miles in rural Davidson County, Carpenter has availabilities to host weddings, birthday parties and events on the land.

For booking informant and hours of operation, click here.