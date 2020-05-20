Cooperative Extension offers gardening tips as more Triad families discover the stay-at-home hobby

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The stay-at-home order has sparked a new interest in gardening.  

Local Cooperative Extension offices say they are answering calls and emails from people interested in planting a backyard vegetable garden for the first time.  

The Agriculture Extension agents are also offering online classes for people who may need help getting started or troubleshooting potential problems. 

Shannon Smith talked with the agents at Forsyth County Cooperative Extension about what you need to know to have a successful summer harvest.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter