Cool off at the Greensboro Community Hose Down!

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments will host the Greensboro Community Hose Down 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 28 to August 13 at local recreation centers.

This pop-up sprayground is free, so come beat the heat.

A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation of every 15 minutes if capacity is reached. Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.

Event Dates and Locations

· Tuesday, July 28, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

· Thursday, July 30, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

· Tuesday, August 4, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

· Thursday, August 6, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

· Tuesday, August 11, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

· Thursday, August 13, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.