Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

Congratulations! Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith welcome son Franklin Reeves Tucker

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Chad, Meredith and Franklin Reeves Tucker
  • Chad, Meredith and Franklin Reeves Tucker
  • Franklin Reeves Tucker
  • Chad and Franklin Reeves Tucker

Welcome to the world, Franklin Reeves Tucker!

FOX8’s Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith welcomed their son Wednesday, April 1, just before sunrise (6:46 a.m. to be exact).

He arrived 10 days early and Chad says the little guy was ready, weighing 8 pounds, 9 oz; 20 inches long and some big feet.

Meredith is resting and recovering well.

The couple has two daughters, Carson Parry, 6, and Pearl Monroe, 4 who were very excited to meet their little brother when they arrived home today.

Franklin Reeves is named for Chad’s late father and Meredith’s maternal great-grandmother.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter