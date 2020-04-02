Congratulations! Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith welcome son Franklin Reeves Tucker

Welcome to the world, Franklin Reeves Tucker!
FOX8’s Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith welcomed their son Wednesday, April 1, just before sunrise (6:46 a.m. to be exact).
He arrived 10 days early and Chad says the little guy was ready, weighing 8 pounds, 9 oz; 20 inches long and some big feet.
Meredith is resting and recovering well.
The couple has two daughters, Carson Parry, 6, and Pearl Monroe, 4 who were very excited to meet their little brother when they arrived home today.
Franklin Reeves is named for Chad’s late father and Meredith’s maternal great-grandmother.