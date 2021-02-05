Community steps up to help Alamance County family that lost home in fire

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Soot on the walls inside a Haw River home shows the reason why a family of four cannot live here.

“Our SRO team went and made sure the family was OK,” said Michelle Mills, Alamance County Sheriff’s community engagement and diversity coordinator.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m. a fire destroyed the house. Most of everything the family owned was gone.

“They talked with the fire marshal and Red Cross was coming in to help,” Mills said.

Rather than wait on help, Alamance County school resource officers decided to lend a hand.

“We all collaborated to work on this project and the employees donated money specifically for any costs they will have moving forward,” Mills said.

Brittany Hopkins works at family-owned business Thornton’s Heating and Air Conditioning. When she heard a family lost their home she sprang into action, asking her boss if they could do something about it.

“I was like, ‘if we could help, I’d like to,’ so he said, ‘we’ll look at the numbers,'” Hopkins said.

The company wound up donating $300. Hopkins says being a mom of two is what pushed her to do what’s right.

“I know how it is as a parent not to be able to provide for your kid if you lost everything and that breaks my heart,” Hopkins said.

The family is staying with relatives. If you would like to help the family, you can drop off donations at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.