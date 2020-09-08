Community members step up to fight hunger

With unemployment lines and food pick-up lines backed up due to the pandemic, more people in the Piedmont Triad are at risk for food insecurity.

But community members have since stepped up to fill the gap.

A Greensboro organization called Level Up Parenting, geared towards helping teen moms, is handing out grab-and-go dinners to those in need.

Founder Tameka Hughes said she noticed many of the people they help were unable to provide food for their families — especially recently. That’s why they started a five-week grab-and-go program.

Each week, starting now through Oct. 16, one partner will cater the event held at the Hampton and Smith Homes and Warnersville communities in Greensboro.

The money came from a $29,000 Guilford County Cares Grant.

“I looked at other black businesses who have been affected because they can’t work because of COVID, I felt like taking this grant money and helping other businesses that also have struggles and giving them that opportunity to hire them to feed,” Hughes said.

Crissy Faison, owner of Lean Back Soul Food, was one of more than a dozen community partners chosen to cater food.

“For me, serving the community is a really big deal because not everybody can afford to have a big catering event,” Faison said.

Being someone who has gone through trials and tribulations before, she understands when you have, you should give.

“I’ve been hungry before and when you’re hungry and don’t know how you’re going to get a meal, you can’t focus on anything. You can’t really work right — we’re talking about people probably trying to feed their kids,” Faison said.

The grab-and-go dinners are serving up good-quality food. Each week a caterer will provide a menu serving up different items each day on their assigned week.

Faison is known for her soul food. So, she’ll be serving up chicken ‘n dumplings, chicken pot pie and more. She said it warms her heart to see people enjoying her food.

“People are in a financial crisis right now and they are hungry and there are people out there who can’t eat,” Faison said.

Making sure neighbors don’t go hungry is something that’s been seen all across the Triad. Sunday, in Winston- Salem, Lavorice Smith held a “Feed the Masses” event to commemorate his 44th birthday.

“I don’t care what you drive up in today. I don’t care what side of town you live on today. This food is for any and everybody until it’s all gone,” Smith said.

Smith, with the help of community members, handed out nearly 300 plates of food.

“We cannot do this alone. We can never live life alone,” Smith said. “Together we can help one another; together we can move in the right direction.”

Being that Level up Parenting offers different resources to teen moms, they also hand out wipes and diapers. Anyone in need can contact (336) 866-0022.