Community learning centers in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — With the start of online learning, some before and after school programs are switching gears and becoming community learning centers.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina partnered with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools so students can have a place to go to get Wi-Fi access and homework assistance. Stacey McElveen oversees e-learning academies at the YMCA and explained why the program is so important.

“Parents are concerned about their child’s academics,” McElveen said. “They want their children to continue learning. They don’t want gaps in their child’s education.”

Y counselors help kindergarten through 12th graders log on to their computers and answer questions about their homework. It’s a job that keeps the tutors pretty busy.

“Our staff has such servant hearts,” McElveen said. “They do it because they love it. It’s not just a job, it’s a calling and we are proud to do this work and we are happy to do it.”

The YMCA has five e-learning centers in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, Imprints Cares is another before and after school program that is now helping kindergarten through sixth graders during the school day. Shannon Heck is the development and marketing director for Imprints Cares. She explained how the nonprofit is using six centers to help students succeed.

“In fact in this facility, all of our employees are retired Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school teachers or substitutes. They have a lot of experience working with children,” Heck said.

Imprints Cares used the summer to prepare their centers for online learning.

“We went to each site to make sure we have enough Wi-Fi to all children so they can stream at the same time because we knew kids would need to log in and stream for most of the day,” Heck said.

Heck also pointed out that churches and other groups donated books, pens, paper, and crayons so students can finish their classwork.

Both the YMCA and Imprints Cares will keep their community learning centers open as long as online learning continues.

