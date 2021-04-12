Community leaders launch Amadi Way Project; $15 million community center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $15 million idea where community and opportunity come together. This week the Amadi Way Project kicked off it’s fundraising initiative in Greensboro.

The goal of the project is to build a 4.5-acre multi-purpose community center on Perry Street that will span the entire block. A local business owner came up with the idea a few years ago and since then, she’s earned the support of city and community leaders.

It’s a walking trail, event space, day care center and a safe space where you can earn a living or relax while enjoying the neighborhood.

“The Amadi Way Project is a beautiful building because it shows that anything is possible when you believe,” said Katina Amadi, who created the endeavor.

Amadi, a longtime Greensboro salon and spa owner, saw a need in her Glenwood community and is determined to make her dream become a reality.

“I hope to see a neighborhood coming together and feeling so proud of what is in that neighborhood,” Amadi said.

This week’s city launch kicks off a fundraiser that will help purchase the 4.5 acres along Perry Street needed to build the facility. It is a large undertaking Amadi told FOX8 is just the beginning.

“Keep planning, keep working, keep at it. Don’t have a lot of people around you but the right people around you that want to work and get things done,” Amadi said.

Her goal is to break ground on the project in 2024.

You can find blueprints and models of the facility here.