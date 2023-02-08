HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Millions of people around the world are trying to escape corruption, violence, war and famine.

World Relief Triad has staff and volunteers waiting to help them when they arrive in the Piedmont Triad.

The nonprofit has resettled nearly 11,000 refugees. Staff anticipates assisting more than 400 new individuals this year. Jon Musser, the organization’s community engagement director, says a grant from The High Point Community Foundation will ensure the nonprofit can help everyone who needs it.

“That funding allows us to prepare in advance for that increase in arrivals that we are expecting,” Musser said. “It helps out with operation costs, rebuilding some of our programs to provide the services we provide for incoming families.”

Those services include housing, clothing, food and help to find employment. World Relief Triad also assists in the process to become U.S. citizen. Mary Cowan Lehman, the nonprofit’s office director, says connecting new people to the community is central to its mission.

“That’s one of the biggest components of what we do at World Relief is really finding a community which we can incorporate and include refugees and newcomers into the country into mainstream services.”

Raphael Ramazani came to the Piedmont Triad to reunite with his sister. He spent eight years in Namibia as a refugee after fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He says he could feel the love as soon as he arrived in the United States.

“Without World Relief it could have been very difficult for me personally to find my way in this country because everything is different from what we’re used to, everything is different from what we know,” Ramazani said. “World Relief was able to kind of prepare the ground in terms of from the time I arrived to the airport to arranging housing, getting me food, getting me all the documents. Even my first job I got through World Relief.”

Ramazani says his neighbors are one of the best things about living in the Piedmont Triad. He now works to make others feel welcome as the nonprofit’s employment services specialist.

“The work that we are doing is to enrich our own community,” he said.

You can support World Relief Triad by volunteering, donating items or money. More information about how to get involved is online.