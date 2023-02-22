GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Investments in girls and women are investments in building stronger families and communities.

Women to Women has impacted more than 40,000 women in the Piedmont Triad since 2010.

The permanent endowment at The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has awarded over $1.5 million in grants to over 50 organizations in the Greensboro area, and Backpack Beginnings is one of them.

In 2022, Women to Women awarded the nonprofit a multi-year grant totaling $100,000. Those funds helped Backpack Beginnings expand, which included opening a family market on Alliance Drive in Greensboro. The market offers food, school supplies and clothing to households in Guilford County with children under the age of 18.

Two hundred fifty families make appointments to shop the market for necessities for free each month. Parker White, who founded Backpack Beginnings and serves as executive director, says the family market was designed to give parents the dignity of choice.

“We want them to come here and feel like these items may be able to help relieve some stress of their burdens and maybe by being able to get the food or the clothing or the hygiene products they need, they have less of a worry about paying that next utility bill or rent bill.”

Women to Women celebrates local organizations making a difference for girls and women each year during its annual luncheon.

The event inspires volunteers, donors, supporters and guests to continue working together on initiatives.

“It’s amazing, it really is,” said Robin Hunt, the chair of Women to Women Week. “There’s such a great atmosphere in the room and it’s, it’s just positive and motivational.”

This year, the luncheon at Koury Convention Center on Monday, March 6 will welcome keynote speaker, fashion designer and entrepreneur Tala Raassi and kick off the second annual Women to Women Week, where multiple seminars, programs and events are scheduled each day.

Mar 7: Championing Women’s Finances

Mar 8: Championing Women’s Health

Mar 9: Championing Women’s Careers

Mar 10: Championing Women-Owned Businesses

All Women to Women Week events are open to the public and registration is available online.

Hunt says creating change leaves a lasting impact on participants and supporters.

“It’s nice when you leave the luncheon or the end of Women to Women Week and you realize how big an impact you’ve made.”

You can learn more about Women to Women on their website.