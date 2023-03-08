HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – West End Ministries works to address food insecurity, education, child care needs and support for seniors.

A big part of the nonprofit’s outreach centers around helping women experiencing homelessness. The facility in High Point gives single women a safe place to stay.

Hollie is one woman who found refuge at the nonprofit’s year-round shelter, Leslie’s House. She became homeless during her battle with addiction.

“To have a place that you can be safe and off the streets and be sober and have your mind clear and be able to focus on yourself has really been a great opportunity.”

At Leslie’s House, residents receive meals, therapy and other resources while they get back on their feet. Women 18 and older also receive help finding long-term housing.

Executive Director Brad Bowers says the shelter’s 18 beds stay full. The need only grows during cold weather so West End Ministries opens its winter shelter to provide 15 additional beds to women from December through March.

Bowers says recent inflation and high housing costs have forced more women to ask for help. A $25,000 grant from The High Point Community Foundation allowed the nonprofit to meet its needs.

“It has become imperative that we have our shelters in place to take on the extra people, and of course to have the shelters in place means we have to have the supplies, the staff in place when we see the extra people come in,” Bowers said.

Funding from the grant is also used to provide housing stabilization. Women work with case workers to secure a place to live and get help covering the first month’s rent.

Staff helped Hollie find a home in less than two months. Now, she can focus on returning to work and plans to go back to school.

“This place has really been a sanctuary. It’s been lifesaving.”

Volunteering and donating are the best ways to support West End Ministries. Staff publishes a list of items you can buy to help on the nonprofit’s website and Facebook page.