GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday evening, Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro bustles with business.

Around two dozen vendors bring their handmade, homemade and homegrown products directly to customers.

“We’re more than a pop-up, we’re a community,” Shante Woody, the market manager of The People’s Market, said.

From April to October, you can find one-of-a-kind products to feed the body and the soul.

It started nearly a decade ago to give the Glenwood Community, which was considered a food desert at the time, access to fresh food. Now it’s grown, becoming a place where vendors like Miranda Antoine, who runs Denise’s Southern Soul, can meet new people and network.

“The People’s Market is a great way for small business owners to get started so if you’re out there and want to get started then this is the place you need to come,” Antoine said.

Budding entrepreneurs get support in the off-seasons too, with the People’s Market’s Side Hustle University, which offers 8 weeks of workshops.

Jenny White learned how to expand her urban farm business and decided to set up a booth on opening day.

“It’s really hard to get into markets these days. I really appreciate the angle that People’s Market is taking which is to try to find entrepreneurs who usually don’t have the resources and connect them with those resources and let them be successful,” White said.

Returning vendors, like Kamara Troxler, got their start right there in The People’s Market. She gained a following for her natural hair and beauty products and the confidence to grow her company.

“The fact that I’m able to be who I am, wear my natural hair, embrace myself…then get to meet people that look like me and have kinky, curly hair…” she said. “The People’s Market gives people like me a chance to become big.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has helped The People’s Market get exposure to donors and partners, and their support helps keep dollars in the local community. The Market’s Green for Greens Program doubles Supplemental Nutrition Funds.

Last year alone it matched $94,000 in benefits.

“It is a way that we offer our SNAP EBT customers a match for their EBT dollars. So say for instance a customer that utilizes SNAP or EBT takes $20 off their card – we’re going to give them $40 to spend with us, with our vendors. So that’s more bang for their buck and that’s also keeping the dollars generating in our community by helping the local businesses, especially food-based businesses or small growers to be able to have access to that kind of money,” Woody said.

Woody says that investment in the community is what sets The People’s Market apart, and she hopes that people will check out everything it has to offer.

“It’s important for people to come together to support local businesses.”