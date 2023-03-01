WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — David Moore is using his lifelong love for cars to change lives.

The founder of Southside Rides Foundation uses his body shop on Hope Street in Winston-Salem to mentor at-risk youth. He teaches autobody work, mechanic repairs and custom paint jobs so young people can learn a trade.

“I noticed there’s a lot of kids that has an interest in doing this type of work, especially with the cars,” Moore said.

Participants have to complete an eight-week course in the classroom before they earn the right to work on vehicles. Amier Brown says he learned so many technical skills and life lessons, he decided to stay longer than the 16 weeks the hands-on part of the program requires.

“They teach me a lot of things about like buying cars, fixing cars, selling cars, just learning how to become like a businessman,” Brown said.

The Winston-Salem Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Initiative awarded Southside Rides Foundation a $15,000 grant to provide materials and equipment. It also allows participants to earn a stipend for their work.

“I like to give them some sort of incentive,” Moore said. “It’s some money to help them address like child support, restitution fees, probation fees – fees that people don’t realize these guys might have.”

Moore’s grandson, Davion Moore, grew up learning from his grandfather. He says working alongside program participants taught him time management and communication skills. He hopes others will choose to gain skills and find a support system through the program.

“I honestly recommend coming here because it will teach you a lot and it will show you the right path.”

The next Southside Rides Foundation course will begin in the middle of March. You can contact David Moore for more information or to enroll.