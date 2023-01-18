HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Women have a lot of titles and juggle many responsibilities. Members of Sister Circle International cheer each other on in every aspect of life.

Leah McNair founded the nonprofit in 2020 to give women hope and support. Today, 9,000 members in 25 states have a network of supporters as they grow and work to achieve their dreams.

“To see women grow and learn and smile and laugh and just have faith that life can be better than what it is right now- it brings me a lot of joy,” McNair said.

Sister Circle classes help women learn life skills and reach educational goals. A new initiative called The Healing House gives women a place to heal from past traumas.

Funding from The High Point Community Foundation helps the nonprofit meet a variety of other needs too.

“Without their support, we wouldn’t have been able to provide initiatives like the healing house, provide initiatives like our job fair that we recently hosted here at our Center for Ladies,” McNair said. “Many ladies were able to get back into the workforce, be empowered as women working again. And also, just small things. We do like our Blessing Bag initiative and also a college fair that we were able to host for women who have children who want to make sure that their children are able to continue their education. The High Point Community Foundation has been an amazing support in getting that done.”

Shirley Bynum – or “Mother Bynum” as she’s known in Sister Circle – got involved when the pandemic put her retirement plans on hold.

“That group was my lifeline,” Bynum said. “The personal growth that I have discovered being a part of this Sister Circle means the world to me.”

You can join Sister Circle International, learn more about its initiatives or make a donation to support its members online.