GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Books help children build imagination, vocabulary and communication.

Some families struggle with the cost of books or getting to libraries. Ready for School, Ready for Life wants to make books more accessible in the community.

Coretta Walker works as a project manager for the nonprofit. She says if parents can take home the books they find in places like barbershops and Laundromats, they will have more opportunities to read to their young children.

“When our families are more engaged, our children are more confident,” Walker said. “They are more likely to be on track for kindergarten readiness which is one of our north stars. The second is reading successfully at the third-grade level.”

A grant from The High Point Community Foundation ensures children in High Point will reach those goals. The financial support allowed Ready for School, Ready for Life to create kits to give out in the community.

Literacy Coordinator Megan LeFaivre helps parents and caregivers understand five actions they can do to help children learn and grow.

“The basics are five science-based things families can do with their children to really boost that brain development from zero to three.”

The kits have yoga cards to maximize love and manage stress. Movement scarves that are included encourage activity and exploration through play. The kits also contain books so families can read and discuss stories.

They are already available at the High Point Public Library on North Main Street. Ready for School, Ready for Life hopes to use grant money to put kits in other locations, as well.

You can learn more or support Ready for School, Ready for Life with a donation online.