Greensboro, N.C. (WGHP) – Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience.

Sisters Ty’nell Jordan-Jackson and Amanda Jordan-Navarro are taking care of their babies and themselves through participation in Cone Health’s Mom+Baby Combined Care program.

The new mothers see a doctor when their newborns do. They schedule appointments together and get access to resources so they have more time at home with their little ones.

“They can help you with finding jobs if you want be at home as soon as you have your baby,” Jordan-Navarro said.

The Mom+Baby Combined Care program is an integrated approach to family medicine. A team of doctors, specialists and staff support first-time mothers during their pregnancies then continue to care for mom and baby after birth.

Ultrasound, lactation and behavioral health services are on site at Cone Health Medcenter for Women on Third Street in Greensboro. A grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro provided specialized pediatric equipment. Parents can also get access to necessities and help planning for the future.

“They’ve got the food bank. They set you up with different appointments and programs,” Jordan-Jackson said.

Family physician Dr. Kimberly Newton is leading the initiative and wants the center to feel like a safe space. She hopes having one place for families to get care and support will lead to better health outcomes for everyone.

“The idea is that community members know, ‘my needs are going to be taken care of. The people know me, they care about me, they care about my baby’ because we’ve built that relationship over time.”

The Mom+Baby Combined Care program is currently open to women in Guilford County who are expecting their first child. Mothers and children will receive care through the child’s fifth birthday.

You can learn more about the program’s providers and how to join online or by calling (336) 890-3200.