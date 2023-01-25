GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Airreia Pierce’s children love to create at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art. She and her three-year-old visit its studio in Greensboro once a month.

“It’s definitely a joyous experience,” Pierce said. “They talk about it at home. They’re excited about coming next time and just to see the looks on their faces- the different creations that they’re able to make, it really means a lot.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro funds the program that gives people like Airreia and her son these opportunities. A grant will help the nonprofit educate the next generation of artists and welcome 3,500 more people to experience the power of art this year.

For families in the Piedmont Triad, the nonprofit provides a space that celebrates expression and exploration. GreenHill’s new executive director, Leigh Dyer, embraces its mission to showcase works by North Carolina artists. She wants to welcome visitors from Greensboro and beyond to the gallery to see what’s on display.

“I would really like to elevate that to be a truly statewide mission and collaborate with partners in communities across the state so that whether you’re from Wilmington or Asheville you’ve heard of GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art,” Dyer said.

The gallery located in the Greensboro Cultural Center on North Davie Street is free and open to the public. Visitors can purchase artwork on display in the gallery. You can also become a member, volunteer, or make a donation online to support GreenHill and its artists.