GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Arc of Greensboro creates opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They are able to learn, work, play sports, and make friends thanks to a grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. It partially funds the nonprofit’s employment programs, sports leagues, and advocacy work.

Fundraisers are also key to supporting initiatives.

For eight years, Dancing With our Diamonds has paired Arc members with people in the Greensboro community.

Bradley Rice and Maddie Ward are participating in the dance competition for the first time this year.

“It’s a really exciting day. Everyone is just happy to be together,” Ward said.

She works as a program director with The Arc of Greensboro, planning social events and managing The Arc’s inclusive sports league. She hopes continued support affords more people the chance to get involved with the nonprofit’s programs.

“I think it’s really important that we find those people who might not necessarily get that opportunity as easily as everyone else.”

Rice doesn’t let Down syndrome slow him down. He fits in dance practice between his job and writing a book. He is looking forward to performing with Ward in front of a crowd.

“What’s important is to have my gal pal and dance partner, Maddie, bring a good side of me to do this performance – that we make a great dance partner and team,” Rice said.

The public is invited to Dancing With our Diamonds on April 16 at Temple Emanuel on Jefferson Road in Greensboro. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at The Arc of Greensboro’s website. That’s also where you can cast votes for dance teams.