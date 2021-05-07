College graduations, Mother’s Day giving a boost to Triad restaurants

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a big weekend for moms, college seniors, and businesses in the Triad.

Mother’s Day and graduation mean big celebrations and gatherings.

It also means booking hotels, and reservations at restaurants — all things that boost our local economy.

At Giannos in High Point, graduates are giving them business.

Students are celebrating with their families, and owner Dave Nicolotta is celebrating seeing so many people in his restaurant.

“Extraordinary busy weekend, and we didn’t have any of that last year so we’re incredibly thankful that it’s back, ” Nicolotta said.

Visit High Point expects about 9,000 people to visit the city this weekend and spend an estimated $2.4 million in our area.

In Greensboro, Undercurrent Restaurant is at capacity with reservations. More than 200 people are expected to walk through the doors over the weekend.

“We’re booked for every single shift, and we’re just so glad to be doing the business again honestly,” said Wes Wheeler, owner of the restaurant.

We also checked on hotel capacity for the weekend; in High Point at least eight are sold out of rooms.