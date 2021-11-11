Civil Air Patrol allows Triad family to give back

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian nonprofit that participates in several community service projects. Since it is a civilian organization, past military experience is not required, an assumption 2nd Lt. Mara Wooters, of the Guilford Composite Squadron, constantly has to overcome.

“Definitely because I don’t have that experience and you find out a lot of people don’t,” Wooters said.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Guilford Composite Squadron is made up of people with various backgrounds that have one thing in common, they want to serve the community. Capt. Brent Wooters, of the Guilford Composite Squadron, explained.

“It’s a big deal to be a part of the community. That’s why we are here in my home county now, to bring that service to this area,” Brent Wooters said.

Members of the squadron are from Guilford and Rockingham counties. The group has seen its Rockingham County membership grow and grow, allowing it to help more people that live in the rural county. Lately, the squadron has been assisting the community at COVID vaccination clinics.

“I definitely hope it takes off,” Mara Wooters said. “We’ve been amazed at how many people have joined, cadets and senior members as well. It blew us away how much interest there was here.”

Part of the growth is family-driven. You have stepdad, Brent Wooters, mom, Mara Wooters, and now daughter, Cadet Airman Abigail Burchell, volunteering and serving her county through the Civil Air Patrol.

“The other day we went to Asheboro and I directed traffic and told people where to park and stuff,” Burchell said.

The Civil Air Patrol keeps the family on the go, but they are on the go together.

“It gives us a chance to come out here and give back to this community, we get a lot from that,” Brent Wooters said.

Brent Wooters’ daughter, Haleigh, is also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

The Civil Air Patrol is a part of the United States Total Force, which includes the Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Air Force auxiliary.

For more information about CAP and where to find your nearest squadron, check out this website.