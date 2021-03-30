City of Greensboro to bring back electronic scooters with new company

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will bring back electric scooters Thursday through a contract with the company Blue Duck.

Blue Duck will initially deploy 50 e-scooters and 50 e-bikes but has a permit to allow up to 250 scooters and 150 bikes.

“Based on utilization and community feedback, we’ll gradually scale up over the coming weeks,” said Megan McNamara, Blue Duck’s senior director of government partnerships.

The city’s contract with Lime Scooters ended about a month ago. At one time the company brought approximately 300 scooters to Greensboro.

Chris Spencer, Greensboro’s transportation and engineering manager explained Tuesday that the devices align with the city’s commitment to filling in gaps in the ‘last mile’ of transportation.

“You’ve got access to transit but that connection to transit from that stop to the nearest destination, it’s got a real potential to help out with that a great deal,” he said.

City staff will decide where Blue Duck devices can be deployed, bikes and scooters have GPS technology that allows the company to restrict riding in certain areas.

Unlike other companies, Blue Duck devices have time restrictions, and will only run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Still, people walking through UNCG’s campus are excited to get scooters back.

“Going back and forth between my dorm room and where I park my car, I was probably using it every day to be honest,” Nykee Scott said.

“Especially when it’s raining, or extremely hot, you don’t want to walk in that you know,” added Kristjan Hill.

According to McNamara, a local team will manage the fleet from a Greensboro operations center.

“I will say I think bikes and scooters have actually seen an increase in ridership during COVID. We’ve seen people moving around outside and often people feel safer on an individual mode of transit vs. getting on a bus or in an Uber,” McNamara said.

Company representatives will be at Lo-fi park in downtown Greensboro Thursday from 4-6 p.m. to answer questions and offer test rides.