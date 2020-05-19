City leaders across the Piedmont get creative to market the region

Leaders in cities across the Piedmont are getting creative as they market the region to potential manufacturers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce along with Randolph County sponsored a banner that flew over the Tesla plant in California.

The banner invited company founder Elon Musk to relocate to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. The move would create thousands of jobs.

Greensboro city leaders tell FOX8 they recently watched a banner fly by celebrating new UNCG graduates. In a time when they can’t meet face-to-face, they needed a way to get Elon Musk’s attention.

So how do you market a city in the middle of a pandemic?

“In today’s day and age ,you can’t just go on an airplane and go visit with people,” said Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

To Christensen, the answer is to think outside of the box.

“We were excited for the opportunity to do something that’s hopefully going to get Tesla and Mr. Musk’s attention,” Christensen said.

Economic development has slowed down in Greensboro these past few months because of COVID-19. Clients are unable to visit, and city leaders are relying on technology now more than ever.

“Project activity is still good. It hasn’t dried up. You just have to do things virtually,” Christensen stated.

A trend Mark Owens, president and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, has also noticed.

“It’s definitely not at the volume it was but definitely more than we originally thought,” Owens said.

“Nothing is fully ever going to substitute for having a prospect on site or in your community,” Christensen explained

But Owens finds potential manufacturers compassionate about the situation.

“Everybody’s been really understanding. It’s impacted our entire country, so it’s not like they’re coming from a place that is still operating normal and coming here,” Owens said.

The Piedmont Triad may be more important now than ever as American manufacturing sees a boom. Christensen and Owens agree that companies are looking for mid-sized cities to relocate to.

“I think that’s going to be something that sets us up for success beyond the recovery of COVID-19,” Owens said.

“This pandemic has shown that we are in a logistics hub unlike any other,” Christensen concluded.