Christmas lights on display in Climax

CLIMAX, N.C. — ‘Tis the season!

Christmas lights are on display in Climax at 6303 NC Highway 22 North.

The lights will be on display from Nov. 28 to Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

