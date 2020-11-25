Christmas lights on display in Climax

CLIMAX, N.C. — ‘Tis the season!
Christmas lights are on display in Climax at 6303 NC Highway 22 North.
The lights will be on display from Nov. 28 to Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
