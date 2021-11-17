Check out our list of Triad Christmas parades, events and lightings

There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.
Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.
2021 Parades
Saturday, November 20th
10:00 AM: Burlington
Sunday, November 21st
3:00 PM: High Point
4:00 PM: Reidsville
Friday, November 26th
6:30 PM: Eden
7:00 PM: Asheboro
Saturday, November 27th
1:00 PM: Midway
2:00 PM: Sparta
5:00 PM: Mount Airy
Sunday, November 28th
2:00 PM: Thomasville
Thursday, December 2nd
6:30 PM: Randleman
Friday, December 3rd
6:00 PM: Wentworth
7:00 PM: Mebane
Saturday, December 4th
10:00 AM: Graham, Yadkinville
Noon: Greensboro, Denton
1:00 PM: Walkertown
2:00 PM: King, Dobson, Mocksville, Stuart (VA)
2:30 PM: Liberty
3:00 PM: Yanceyville, North Wilkesboro
4:30 PM: Boonville
5:00 PM: Winston-Salem
6:00 PM: Pilot Mountain
Sunday, December 5th
2:30 PM: Rural Hall, Kernersville
3:00 PM: Archdale, Stoneville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden
Monday, December 6th
6:00 PM: Lexington
Saturday, December 11th
10:00 AM: Advance
1:00 PM: Madison-Mayodan
2:00 PM: Gibsonville, Walnut Cove, Staley, Stokesdale
Sunday, December 12th
3:00 PM: Lewisville, Yadkin Valley Christmas Parade (Jonesville/Elkin)
2021 Christmas Events
Christmas Festival
- Nov. 26 – 28, 2021 + Dec. 2–5, 9, 10–12, 16–19, 20–23, & 26
- McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
- Details here: mclaurinfarms.com/christmas-festival.html
Christmas with the Kringles
- 2021 dates: November 26th & 27th | December 4th, 11th, 12th, 18th & 19th; 5 pm to 9 pm each day
- Millstone Creek Orchards, Ramseur
- Details here: millstonecreekorchards.com/events/
Country Christmas Train
- Select dates Nov. 26, 2021 – Dec. 27, 2021
- Denton Farmpark, Denton
- Details here: facebook.com/events/222327996406740
Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show
- November 25, 2021 – January 9, 2022 5 pm – 8:30pm
- Cypress Trails, Elkin
- Details here: https://cypresstrailsevents.com/
High Country Lights at Felts Park
- November 25, 2021 – January 2, 2022; 6 pm – 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday
- 601 S. Main Street, Galax, VA
- Details here: highcountrylights.com
Kersey Valley Christmas
- 2021 Dates: Nov. 26, 27, 28; Dec. 3 – 5, 10 – 12, 17 – 23
- Kersey Valley, Archdale
- Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience
Peppermint Alley
- Dec. 3 – 31, 2021
- Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro
- Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley
Polar Express Train Ride
- Nov. 12-13, 19-21, 26-28; Dec. 3-5, 9-12, 14-23
- NC Transportation Museum, Spencer
- Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride
Speedway Christmas
- Nov. 19, 2021 – Jan. 16, 2022 (Check website for specific closure dates)
- 6:00 PM 10:00 PM
- Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Details here: charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway
Sunset Hills in Greensboro 2021
- Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving
- Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls
- Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org
Tanglewood Festival of Lights
- November 12, 2021 – January 1, 2022; 6PM – 11PM – Except on 12/31 when the show closes at 10PM
- Tanglewood Park, Clemmons
- Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/
Tinsel Town
- Dec. 3 – 31, 2021
- Open daily 9 am until 9 pm
- LeBauer Park, Greensboro
- Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town
Tweetsie Christmas
- Select Evenings Nov. 19 – Dec. 30, 2021 starting at 5 pm
- Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock
- Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/
Winter Wonderlights 2021
- Nov. 6 – Jan. 2, 2021
- Greensboro Science Center
- Details here: greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights
2021 Christmas Lighting Events
Lighting of the Green
- Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:30 pm
- Downtown Gibsonville
- Details here: gibsonville.net/events
Light up the Holidays
- Nov. 20, 2021 at 4 pm
- Downtown Thomasville
- Details here: facebook.com/events/263540675635242
Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting
- Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:30 pm
- Village of Clemmons
- Details here: facebook.com/events/1043214999828814
Light Up Elkin
- December 3, 2021
- Downtown Elkin
- Details here: lightupelkin.com
Festival of Lights (Downtown Greensboro)
- December 3, 2021 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm
- Center City Park, Greensboro
- Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/festival-of-lights/
King Christmas Tree Lighting
- December 3, 2021, 7:00 pm
- West Stokes Band Performs, 6:30 pm
- King Central Park, Spainhour Cabin Entrance, King
High Point Christmas Tree Lighting
- December 3, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm
- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point
- Details here: facebook.com/events/330955095462206
Be The Light Night in the Park
- December 4, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm
- Archdale Farmers Market at Creekside Park
- Details here: facebook.com/events/200639335529894
Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting
- December 4, 2021 at 5:30 pm
- Starts immediately after 5:30 pm tree lighting at
- Begins at Main Street between East Surry High School and Academy Street
- Details here: pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/christmas-parade-tree-lighting
Kernersville Tree Lighting
- December 4, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 pm
- Harmon Park, Kernersville
- Details here: kvparks.com/event/christmas-tree-lighting-2021/
