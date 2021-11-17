Check out our list of Triad Christmas parades, events and lightings

There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

2021 Parades

Saturday, November 20th

10:00 AM: Burlington

Sunday, November 21st

3:00 PM: High Point

4:00 PM: Reidsville

Friday, November 26th

6:30 PM: Eden

7:00 PM: Asheboro

Saturday, November 27th

1:00 PM: Midway

2:00 PM: Sparta

5:00 PM: Mount Airy

Sunday, November 28th

2:00 PM: Thomasville

Thursday, December 2nd

6:30 PM: Randleman

Friday, December 3rd

6:00 PM: Wentworth

7:00 PM: Mebane

Saturday, December 4th

10:00 AM: Graham, Yadkinville

Noon: Greensboro, Denton

1:00 PM: Walkertown

2:00 PM: King, Dobson, Mocksville, Stuart (VA)

2:30 PM: Liberty

3:00 PM: Yanceyville, North Wilkesboro

4:30 PM: Boonville

5:00 PM: Winston-Salem

6:00 PM: Pilot Mountain

Sunday, December 5th

2:30 PM: Rural Hall, Kernersville

3:00 PM: Archdale, Stoneville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden

Monday, December 6th

6:00 PM: Lexington

Saturday, December 11th

10:00 AM: Advance

1:00 PM: Madison-Mayodan

2:00 PM: Gibsonville, Walnut Cove, Staley, Stokesdale

Sunday, December 12th

3:00 PM: Lewisville, Yadkin Valley Christmas Parade (Jonesville/Elkin)

2021 Christmas Events

Christmas Festival

Nov. 26 – 28, 2021 + Dec. 2–5, 9, 10–12, 16–19, 20–23, & 26

McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro

Details here: mclaurinfarms.com/christmas-festival.html

Christmas with the Kringles

2021 dates: November 26th & 27th | December 4th, 11th, 12th, 18th & 19th; 5 pm to 9 pm each day

Millstone Creek Orchards, Ramseur

Details here: millstonecreekorchards.com/events/

Country Christmas Train

Select dates Nov. 26, 2021 – Dec. 27, 2021

Denton Farmpark, Denton

Details here: facebook.com/events/222327996406740

Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show

November 25, 2021 – January 9, 2022 5 pm – 8:30pm

Cypress Trails, Elkin

Details here: https://cypresstrailsevents.com/

High Country Lights at Felts Park

November 25, 2021 – January 2, 2022; 6 pm – 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday

601 S. Main Street, Galax, VA

Details here: highcountrylights.com

Kersey Valley Christmas

2021 Dates: Nov. 26, 27, 28; Dec. 3 – 5, 10 – 12, 17 – 23

Kersey Valley, Archdale

Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience

Peppermint Alley

Dec. 3 – 31, 2021

Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro

Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley

Polar Express Train Ride

Nov. 12-13, 19-21, 26-28; Dec. 3-5, 9-12, 14-23

NC Transportation Museum, Spencer

Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride

Speedway Christmas

Nov. 19, 2021 – Jan. 16, 2022 (Check website for specific closure dates)

6:00 PM 10:00 PM

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Details here: charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway

Sunset Hills in Greensboro 2021

Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving

Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls

Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

November 12, 2021 – January 1, 2022; 6PM – 11PM – Except on 12/31 when the show closes at 10PM

Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Tinsel Town

Dec. 3 – 31, 2021

Open daily 9 am until 9 pm

LeBauer Park, Greensboro

Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town

Tweetsie Christmas

Select Evenings Nov. 19 – Dec. 30, 2021 starting at 5 pm

Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock

Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/

Winter Wonderlights 2021

Nov. 6 – Jan. 2, 2021

Greensboro Science Center

Details here: greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights

2021 Christmas Lighting Events

Lighting of the Green

Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:30 pm

Downtown Gibsonville

Details here: gibsonville.net/events

Light up the Holidays

Nov. 20, 2021 at 4 pm

Downtown Thomasville

Details here: facebook.com/events/263540675635242

Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting

Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:30 pm

Village of Clemmons

Details here: facebook.com/events/1043214999828814

Light Up Elkin

December 3, 2021

Downtown Elkin

Details here: lightupelkin.com

Festival of Lights (Downtown Greensboro)

December 3, 2021 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Center City Park, Greensboro

Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/festival-of-lights/

King Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3, 2021, 7:00 pm

West Stokes Band Performs, 6:30 pm

King Central Park, Spainhour Cabin Entrance, King

High Point Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point

Details here: facebook.com/events/330955095462206

Be The Light Night in the Park

December 4, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Archdale Farmers Market at Creekside Park

Details here: facebook.com/events/200639335529894

Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting

December 4, 2021 at 5:30 pm

Starts immediately after 5:30 pm tree lighting at

Begins at Main Street between East Surry High School and Academy Street

Details here: pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/christmas-parade-tree-lighting

Kernersville Tree Lighting

December 4, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 pm

Harmon Park, Kernersville

Details here: kvparks.com/event/christmas-tree-lighting-2021/

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.