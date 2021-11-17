Check out our list of Triad Christmas parades, events and lightings

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

2021 Parades

Saturday, November 20th

10:00 AM: Burlington

Sunday, November 21st

3:00 PM: High Point

4:00 PM: Reidsville

Friday, November 26th

6:30 PM: Eden

7:00 PM: Asheboro

Saturday, November 27th

1:00 PM: Midway

2:00 PM: Sparta

5:00 PM: Mount Airy

Sunday, November 28th

2:00 PM: Thomasville

Thursday, December 2nd

6:30 PM: Randleman

Friday, December 3rd

6:00 PM: Wentworth

7:00 PM: Mebane

Saturday, December 4th

10:00 AM: Graham, Yadkinville

Noon: Greensboro, Denton

1:00 PM: Walkertown

2:00 PM: King, Dobson, Mocksville, Stuart (VA)

2:30 PM: Liberty

3:00 PM: Yanceyville, North Wilkesboro

4:30 PM: Boonville

5:00 PM: Winston-Salem

6:00 PM: Pilot Mountain

Sunday, December 5th

2:30 PM: Rural Hall, Kernersville

3:00 PM: Archdale, Stoneville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden

Monday, December 6th

6:00 PM: Lexington

Saturday, December 11th

10:00 AM: Advance

1:00 PM: Madison-Mayodan

2:00 PM: Gibsonville, Walnut Cove, Staley, Stokesdale

Sunday, December 12th

3:00 PM: Lewisville, Yadkin Valley Christmas Parade (Jonesville/Elkin)

2021 Christmas Events

Christmas Festival

Christmas with the Kringles

  • 2021 dates: November 26th & 27th | December 4th, 11th, 12th, 18th & 19th; 5 pm to 9 pm each day
  • Millstone Creek Orchards, Ramseur
  • Details here: millstonecreekorchards.com/events/

Country Christmas Train

Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show

High Country Lights at Felts Park

  • November 25, 2021 – January 2, 2022; 6 pm – 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday
  • 601 S. Main Street, Galax, VA
  • Details here: highcountrylights.com

Kersey Valley Christmas

Peppermint Alley

Polar Express Train Ride

Speedway Christmas

Sunset Hills in Greensboro 2021

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

  • November 12, 2021 – January 1, 2022; 6PM – 11PM – Except on 12/31 when the show closes at 10PM
  • Tanglewood Park, Clemmons
  • Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Tinsel Town

Tweetsie Christmas

Winter Wonderlights 2021

2021 Christmas Lighting Events  

Lighting of the Green

Light up the Holidays

Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting

Light Up Elkin

Festival of Lights (Downtown Greensboro)

King Christmas Tree Lighting

  • December 3, 2021, 7:00 pm
  • West Stokes Band Performs, 6:30 pm
  • King Central Park, Spainhour Cabin Entrance, King

High Point Christmas Tree Lighting

Be The Light Night in the Park

  • December 4, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm
  • Archdale Farmers Market at Creekside Park
  • Details here: facebook.com/events/200639335529894

Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting

Kernersville Tree Lighting

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter