Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce set to move to Congdon Yards campus

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce is on the move, according to Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of the chamber.

After more than a decade on North Main Street, the BHP-Chamber forgoing its 23,000-square-foot-facility and to move into a 2,000-square-foot space on new Congdon Yards campus on West English Road.

The chamber has been a pioneer in creating and managing the campus and will be among several other business, such as High Point-based, global textile manufacturer Culp Inc.

No word on when the move will officially take place.

Prior to the announcement, Patrick Chapin, the president and CEO of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce said of Congdon Yards, “We have this great 100-year-old building with all kinds of character that we can attract, people like designer and furnishing companies.”

A $40 million investment from David Congdon of Old Dominion Freight Line and the Congdon Family Foundation made Congdon Yards a reality.

One side of the complex is “The Factory” and will open as an entertainment venue and two restaurants later this year. The other side is “Plant 7” where business offices are located. Currently, 20 offices, or 95% of the space, are occupied.

The BHP-Chamber will be moving to Plant 7.

Additionally, a partnership with SCM Woodworking Machinery provided $2 million worth of manufacturing equipment for a space called “The Generator.” Chapin told FOX8 the tools are for interior or furniture designers.

The facility was built in 1920 as the Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill. Chapin said at one time it was the largest hosiery factory in the world providing millions of socks for soldiers in World War II.