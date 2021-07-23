Burlington’s 4th Fridays concert series returns

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Fridays are made for fun and the City of Burlington is celebrating.

The city’s 4th Fridays concert series is back after being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Julys 4th Fridays event was also a way for local businesses to regain lost profits after a day or two of shutting their doors due to the city’s water boil advisory.

4th Fridays are music-centered community events held on the fourth Friday of each month (May-September) presented by B-Town Events.

The family-fun festival is a chance to eat, drink, and listen to live music with the city’s Historic Depot as the backdrop.

The festival has various food trucks, from Ducks Donuts to soul food, local beer, and wine from places like Burlington Beer Works, and other vendors on-site with activities for the kids to also enjoy.

The next 4th Friday event will be Aug. 27, with “Sweet T and the Biscuits” headlining live music.

The city’s 4th Fridays events will run through the summer season until Sept. 24.