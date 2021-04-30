Burlington teen set to graduate from high school 5 years after heart transplant

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Come June, high school seniors will be walking into adulthood, and Albert “Alj” Jeffries is no exemption.

Alj has gone through life-changing experiences that most could only imagine, all before the age of 19.

Five years ago, Alj underwent a heart transplant surgery that saved his life. FOX8 has been keeping up with him throughout the years, and now he shares another milestone with the Triad.

Alj has his cap and gown and is ready to cross the stage for his high school graduation.

He said dealing with virtual learning during a pandemic has been mentally demanding but has allowed him to grasp technology on another level, game creating.

He has been working on a computer game for a class called “Split” and is ready to entertain the world of video game players with unique and innovative ways to stimulate their minds.

“I’m ready to graduate, I’ve already chosen a career of gaming design, so I’m ready to take that path,” said Alj.

At 10 a.m. on June 4, Alj will graduate from Hugh Cummings High School in Burlington, where he will begin a new journey into college at Guilford Technical Community College for gaming design.

Alj hopes his journey and bravery will inspire others to become organ donors to help save lives, just like his was saved by someone he never knew and now will never forget.