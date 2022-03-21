GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun event for a good cause!

Spring has sprung, and Guilford County Animal Services is taking advantage of it to hold a special event at Bur-Mil park! The “Must Love Dogs” Spring Festival event is going to take place on April 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will have lots of fun activities for dogs and kids, along with vendors selling goods and treats!

The proceeds from the event go to Guilford County Animal Service’s “Have a Heart” program, which helps adopters with the costs associated with treating heartworm-positive dogs.

Staff will be educating folks about the high heartworm risk in North Carolina, and how to keep your furry friends safe!

If all that isn’t enough, there will also be food trucks, a beer/cider garden and good music! So stop by Bur-Mil Park on April 10th, because it’s going to the dogs.