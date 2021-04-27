Bruno’s sweet, smart, and the best part? He knows how to play ‘Which hand is the treat in?’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bruno has been waiting at the shelter for 2 months, hoping to find his forever home. He is smart. He knows sit, paw and spin. He also plays pick a hand. You ask him “Which hand is it in?” and he guesses which hand he thinks the treat is in. If he guesses wrong, ask him if he is sure. He usually takes the hint and picks the other one.

Bruno is affectionate and walks well on a leash. He is not a perfect dog, but he is pretty close. He is a volunteer favorite.

Bruno is 5 years old, so he is not young enough for those wanting a puppy and too young for those wanting a senior dog. He is cute, but perhaps he is a little too plain to stand out to potential adopters. He is heartworm positive and is currently undergoing his treatment at the shelter. Bruno’s heartworm treatments are covered through the shelter’s Have A Heart Fund.

If you think you might be the right person for Bruno, please go to petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov or call (336) 641-3401 to schedule an appointment to meet him.