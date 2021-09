BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This bundle of happiness is waiting for you!

Bruno is a 2-year-old pup patiently waiting for his new forever person.

Bruno is living the college life right now with an Elon University foster. He would be happy leaving the keggers and all-night study sessions behind for a home of his own, though.

He’s a fun-loving, friendly boy who would make a great family companion. If you’d like to meet him, just email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov today.