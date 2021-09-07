Brody is always smiling, but he’ll smile even bigger when you make him part of your forever family!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This super handsome boy is looking for his forever family!

This is Brody! He’s 5-years-old and super well-behaved. Burlington Animal Services tell us that Brody is the whole package; housetrained, good with kids and other dogs! He walks well on his leash and does good riding in the car.

He’s not a big fan of cats, however.

He’s got a smile ready for everyone and is just the sweetest boy.

If you’d like to meet Brody go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and schedule an appointment.