Books are for everyone and so is Bookmarks; our community foundations are helping spread the love of reading throughout Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Books are powerful tools. They have the ability to take you to places you’ve never been, and open your eyes to new experiences. As George R.R. Martin once wrote; “a reader lives 1000 lives before he dies, the man who never reads lives one.”

That’s definitely the case at Bookmarks, a literary arts non-profit and independent bookstore that has set out to connect people with books and their authors.

Bookmarks is an inviting, cheerful space. It’s a book lover’s dream, and then some.



“We host an annual book festival, year round programming, a lot of outreach through the schools and of course, regular operations and programs through the bookstore here,” Jamie Rogers Southern says.



There’s something for everyone here, because books are for everyone.



The Winston-Salem Foundation and Bookmarks have been partners since 2004, and the foundation has been key in their growth. Recently, the Winston-Salem Foundation awarded Bookmarks a 25,000 dollar grant.

All of the profits from the book store support its many outreach programs. You can visit Bookmarks at 634 W 4th St #110 in Winston-Salem, and visit them online to learn more about their special programs.