Bones is ready to boldly go where he’s never gone before; his forever home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bones is a cat, not a Star Fleet doctor!

Don’t let his dapper dress fool you, he definitely doesn’t have a medical degree.

We can’t verify whether or not he’s been on the USS Enterprise with Spock and Kirk, however. That’s classified.

What we do know is that Bones is a 7-month-old sweetheart. He’s kind and gentle and loves to lounge. He’s a sucker for a good head scratch. He gets along well with other cats and really is just looking for that perfect warm lap.

His adoption is sponsored! His fee is $37.50 and that includes his neuter, shots and a microchip.

When he’s not going on space adventures with Uhura, Scotty and all the others, you can find Bones at Davidson County Animal Shelter. Give them a call at (336) 357-0805 if you’d like to meet Bones.