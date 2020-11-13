Blessed to Bless Nursing Home Project bringing comfort to residents, staff

People in assisted living facilities are yearning for the day they can hug and kiss loved ones again.

Understanding the pain of that physical separation, some Piedmont women are relying on their faith to bring comfort.

“We know now that we’re in this for the long haul and we want to be as long as we’re needed,” said Rachel Waugh, the team leader for the Blessed to Bless Nursing Home Project.

The project is a Christian ministry that provides Blessed to Bless Care Boxes to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

It was started in direct response to the impact COVID-19 was having on residents and staff.

The gift boxes include pop-up cards, Christian music CDs, crosses for staff and cards for residents to send to loved ones.

“We are seeing how others truly in the communities are being blessed and they have joy, comfort and peace that they haven’t had,” Blessed to Bless team member Christie Ray said.

After the boxes have been packed, a team member will deliver them to a facility interested in the outreach.

A delivery was recently made to Camden Health in Greensboro.

“This is that connection that they have longed for throughout this pandemic to know that people in the community are thinking about them or praying about them,” Camden Health administrator James Detter said.

“Thankfully we’re now at a point where we’re able to get back to a more normal routine, but being in their rooms as much as they have been, this is a very welcomed gift for each of them,” Camden Health Regional Operations Manager Bridget Haupt said.

The members of Blessed to Bless have served 35 facilities, 3,294 residents and 3,931 staff members across seven counties.

They have served in Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.