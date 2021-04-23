Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the Carolinas

It’s a first in the Carolinas and it involves food.

On Friday, Black Restaurant Week kicked off.

It’s an event to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

Known for specializing in soul food, CoKus Kitchen LLC. is banking on business during Black Restaurant Week.

Latoya McCullough learned about the event through her business coach.

“She sent over a message saying, ‘It’s something coming up and I think you guys should submit your information,’ so I did,” McCullough said.

She’s using Black Restaurant Week to get exposure and future business.

“I think this would be an awesome continuation for the community, and hopefully outside the Triad where we’re bringing people in,” McCullough said.

In Lexington, Black business owner Nailah Curry cooks up tasty favorites from the South Carolina coast at Lou Lou’s Seafood.

She didn’t know about the week-long restaurant promotion until FOX 8 told her about it.

“I actually signed up for it earlier,” Curry said.

She uses social media to share her dishes, but wishes she knew about Black Restaurant Week sooner.

“This is definitely the exposure that we need. It’s going to put us on the map. It’s going to bring Lexington a whole rack of people that I’m excited about,” Curry said.

Black Restaurant Week runs through May 3.

Many restaurant owners say they hope this event returns to the Triad again and again.