GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a sweet boy who gets along with other cats, then you might be looking for Biscuit! If you’re looking for a Southern breakfast staple, you’re probably looking for biscuits. The difference is one is a cat who needs a home, and one has buttermilk in it.

Biscuit, despite his name, is not to be paired with ham or bacon.

Biscuit (the cat) is three years old, neutered and will be microchipped once he’s adopted.

He’s a friendly boy who loves playing with his toy mouse.

We cannot advise giving Biscuit sausage gravy.

To meet Biscuit, give the Feral Cat Assistance Program a call at (336) 378-0878.

Now if you’re looking for good, tender buttermilk biscuits (the food), the secret is to not overwork your dough.

Good, tender Biscuit will probably overwork your heart with his sweet face and soft fur, though, but that’s all right.

Never overwork your Biscuit dough!

To make good biscuits, cut or grate 2 tablespoons of frozen butter into 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 a teaspoon of baking powder. Then add 1/3 a cup of cold shortening or lard, along with 1.5 teaspoons of salt. Use your hands or a fork to blend the fat into the flour until it attains the consistency of very coarse cornmeal. Add 1 cup of cold buttermilk and use a flexible spatula to create a ‘shaggy’ dough.

“Biscuit” is a cat. “Biscuits” are a flaky breakfast treat. You don’t want to confuse them!

Overturn your dough onto a floured, clean work surface, and use lightly floured hands to gently shape the dough into a square. Fold the dough in half about 5 times (alternating directions each time), then use a metal cutter to cut biscuits. Reshape excess dough gently to cut more biscuits until there’s no dough left.

Line the biscuits up on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Let the edges of the biscuits just barely touch each other. Brush the tops with a little melted butter, bake in a 400 degree oven for about 20-25 minutes, or until the tops are golden.

Once they’re out of the oven, enjoy your biscuits—but keep in mind, biscuits may not be healthy for your new friend Biscuit.