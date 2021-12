Chico is our Pet of the Week!

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes love comes in small packages!

Chico is 7 pounds of sweetness. He was found wandering the streets all by himself and now spends his time waiting for a family to call his own.

He’s won the hearts of everyone he’s met. He’s about 10 years old and is just a sweet, cute little guy who would love to be an addition to your home.

If you’d like to meet Chico, call Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.