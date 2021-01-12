Beowulf is a bundle of energy looking for a home with room to run and play

Meet Beowulf! He is a great dog but he does have quite a bit of energy. He would do well with an active family or in a home with a fenced-in yard. Due to his energy level, older children may be a better fit for him since he doesn’t always know how big he is. He is heartworm positive but the shelter has started his treatment. He does get along with other dogs but we always recommend a meet and greet. Beowulf is ready for his forever family!
For more information, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.
